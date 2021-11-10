Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Announces Earnings Results

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viant Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Viant Technology stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viant Technology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

