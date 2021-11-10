Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viasat stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Viasat worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

