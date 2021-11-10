Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 2,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,035. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

