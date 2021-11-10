VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $111,255,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 26,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,694. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

