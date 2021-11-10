Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,542,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.