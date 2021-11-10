Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 42.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

