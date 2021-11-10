Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,307. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $768.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Farms International stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Village Farms International worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

