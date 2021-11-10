VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 523.55 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 521.85 ($6.82), with a volume of 36325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

Specifically, insider Peter Hames acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,840 ($54,664.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £864.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 463.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.16%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

