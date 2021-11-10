Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post earnings of 0.14 per share for the quarter.

VWE stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.95. 4,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

