Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 158,704 shares.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

