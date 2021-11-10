Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 398,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $749.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vital Farms stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.