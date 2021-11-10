VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 2,966,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,337. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $245,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,182.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

