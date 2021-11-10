VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $17.35 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 95.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

