VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.37

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $5.05. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 97,064 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

