Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,465 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the second quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,004,000 after buying an additional 327,500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 834,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,435,000 after buying an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

PINS stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,646 shares of company stock worth $33,400,884. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

