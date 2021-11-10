Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE THO opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.