Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.