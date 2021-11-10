Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,435 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. Barclays reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

