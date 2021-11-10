Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 397,474 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,474 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

