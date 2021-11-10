Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,080 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

