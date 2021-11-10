Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,754 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

