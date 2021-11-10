Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.77)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.69). The company issued revenue guidance of $865-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.53 million.Vroom also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Vroom stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

