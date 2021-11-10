Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 14,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

