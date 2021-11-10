Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €160.82 ($189.20).

WCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) on Friday, hitting €162.35 ($191.00). The stock had a trading volume of 111,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €154.62 and its 200-day moving average is €139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a 52-week high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.