Waifu Token (WAIF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,265.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $1,265.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00074591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00099698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,356.90 or 0.99935647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.07024768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019890 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 626,243,874 coins and its circulating supply is 566,540,275 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.