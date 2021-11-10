Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

