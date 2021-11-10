Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

