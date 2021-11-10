Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 90,880 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

