Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

