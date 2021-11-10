Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.