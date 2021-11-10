Walleye Capital LLC Sells 347 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after acquiring an additional 381,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $164.92 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

