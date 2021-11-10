Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €615.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($723.53) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

HYQ opened at €546.50 ($642.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €556.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €505.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €400.00 ($470.59) and a 12-month high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

