Warby Parker (WRBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRBY. Loop Capital began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

