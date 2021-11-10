Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,920,000. RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 261,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,876,000 after acquiring an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

