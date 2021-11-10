Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

HCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $22.06 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $3,448,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

