Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Hits $19.24 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and $516,231.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00098726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,258.59 or 0.99396431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.44 or 0.07007751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

