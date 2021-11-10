Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Wayside Technology Group stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 21,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Wayside Technology Group worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

