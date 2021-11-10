WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 135.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 71,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

