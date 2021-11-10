WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 40,417 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 370.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,397,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,914,000 after purchasing an additional 242,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

