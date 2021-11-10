WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 6,052 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

