WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

