WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

