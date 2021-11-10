WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after buying an additional 175,437 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,294,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

