Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.47.

NYSE:AAP opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day moving average of $207.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

