Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. 293,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

