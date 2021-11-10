Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 10/5/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 9/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. 293,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Read More: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.