Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. Weibo has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

