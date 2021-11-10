Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

