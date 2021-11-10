Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,648.20 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,421.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,310.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 44.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.