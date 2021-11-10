Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

