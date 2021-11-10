Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $6.59 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $279.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.09. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

